Felipe Araruna: Reading sign Brazilian midfielder from Sao Paulo

Felipe Araruna made his debut in Brazil's top flight in 2017

Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna has joined Championship side Reading on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Sao Paulo, for whom he came through the youth ranks, and has also spent time at Brazilian top-flight rivals Fortaleza.

Araruna can play on the right or middle of midfield as well as being able to feature at right-back.

"He's got those Brazilian qualities - the ball is his friend," Royals boss Mark Bowen told the club website.

"I spoke with him when he arrived in the country this morning and he is a clever kid with a good personality and his English is very good, which should mean he settles well in England and fits in amongst the first team group."

