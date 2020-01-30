Barcelona 5-0 Leganes: Lionel Messi scores twice in Copa del Rey win

Spanish Copa del Rey
Captain Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona progressed into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing Leganes at the Nou Camp.

Barca recovered from their first defeat under boss Quique Setien at Valencia on Saturday by advancing in a competition they have won a record 30 times.

Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet both scored in the first half.

Messi then scored Barca's third and fifth to take his club tally to 623 while Arthur got the fourth.

The victory was Messi's 500th in a Barcelona shirt, and his team join La Liga leaders Real Madrid, holders Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, Granada, Real Sociedad and Sevilla or Mirandes in the last eight.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forFirpoat 64'minutes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forRakiticat 61'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 10Messi
  • 17GriezmannSubstituted forArthurat 72'minutes
  • 31Fati

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Arthur
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 30Collado

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 15TarínBooked at 83mins
  • 12AwaziemBooked at 73mins
  • 22Siovas
  • 16Rosales
  • 6MesaSubstituted forErasoat 57'minutes
  • 21PérezBooked at 25mins
  • 5SilvaSubstituted forRodriguesat 57'minutes
  • 19Ruibal
  • 27Rodríguez
  • 7BraithwaiteSubstituted forPlomerat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Navarro
  • 3Bustinza
  • 4Omeruo
  • 17Eraso
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 31Plomer
  • 35Lombo
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
43,216

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th January 2020

