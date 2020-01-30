Danny Rose: Newcastle seal loan for Tottenham and England full-back

Danny Rose says he is keen to "repay" Newcastle manager Steve Bruce

Newcastle have landed "a big coup" in signing Danny Rose until the end of the season, manager Steve Bruce says.

Left-back Rose - brought in on loan from Tottenham - is Newcastle's third signing of the January transfer window after deals for Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

The 29-year-old arrives at a time where Newcastle have lost full-backs Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems to injury.

"It's a great honour for me to be here," said England international Rose.

"I'm so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing.

"For me, it's really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

"Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can't go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it's something I'm looking forward to."

Rose has made 16 Tottenham appearances this season but only five since Jose Mourinho became manager on 20 November.

Bruce said: "It's been clear that we've needed some help in the left-back position, so we're absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny's calibre through the door.

"He has proven quality, as he's shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It's a big coup for us to get him here and we're looking forward to working with him."

Rose's fellow Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters also left the club on loan on Thursday, joining Southampton until the end of the season.

