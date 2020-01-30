David Cotterill: Ex-Wales winger joins brother Jordan at Barry Town

David Cotterill's professional career included a stint at Sheffield United

Former Wales winger David Cotterill has joined Cymru Premier club Barry Town, where his brother Jordan plays.

David Cotterill, 32, has made more than 400 professional appearances, including at Wigan Athletic and Swansea City.

Bother Jordan, 31, has played for Wales C while the senior Wales team capped David Cotterill 24 times after he had played for Wales Under-19s and 21s.

"David has a lot to offer on the field and in the changing room," said Barry boss Gavin Chesterfield.

"He has shown a desire to be a part of our club and play with Jordan.

"David started his football at Barry Bluebirds at the age of six and it is great to welcome him back to Barry at this stage of his career."

Cotterill's last professional spell was at Indian Super League side ATK in 2018.

Barry go into their home Cymru Premier game against Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday fourth in the table.