Toni Leistner: QPR defender joins FC Cologne on loan

Toni Leistner has made 65 league appearances for QPR since joining from Union Berlin in July 2018

Queens Park Rangers defender Toni Leistner has joined FC Cologne on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old German has made 25 appearances for the R's this season.

"At this stage of the season Toni wants assurances about first-team football and that is something we cannot guarantee any player," boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"This move gives Toni his opportunity to play every week and we wish him well."

