Akeem Hinds: Defender joins Lincoln City following Rotherham United exit

Akeem Hinds' four first-team appearances for Rotherham all came in the EFL Trophy

Lincoln City have signed defender Akeem Hinds until the end of the season following his release from Rotherham United two days earlier.

The 20-year-old made just four senior appearances for the Millers after coming through the club's academy.

Hinds also had loan spells away from the New York Stadium with Frickley Athletic, Hyde United and Bradford Park Avenue.

He joins a Lincoln side that are 14th in the League One table.

