Rangers: Borna Barisic signs 2024 extension

Steven Gerrard says he wants Borna Barisic to "continue for a long time" at Rangers

Rangers defender Borna Barisic has signed a new contract with the club until 2024.

The Croatian left-back, 27, joined from Osijek in 2018 on a four-year deal and has gone on to be a regular for Steven Gerrard's side.

"I feel like I am with my family here," Barisic told the Rangers website after extending his stay by two years.

"I feel pleased with how the team has progressed and I feel like I have space to progress here."

Barisic has played 52 times for the Ibrox club over an 18-month spell, with prominent performances helping Rangers this term to the Europa League knockout phase as well as keeping Gerrard's team in the title race.

"I'm delighted that Borna has committed his future to Rangers," said the manager.

"I speak to Borna a lot, so I know that he is very happy at the club and is enjoying his football right now.

"He has the support of the fans because of his performances on the pitch and we hope that continues for a long time at Rangers."