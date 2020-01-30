Krzystof Piatek: Hertha Berlin sign Poland striker from AC Milan

Krzystof Piatek has won 10 caps for Poland and scored five goals

Hertha Berlin have signed Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan on a long-term contract.

Piatek, who was linked with a move to Tottenham, will now play under former Spurs striker Jurgen Klinsmann, the head coach at Hertha.

The 24-year-old only spent a year at the San Siro having joined from Genoa.

"Krzysztof is an incredibly dangerous attacker who has shown his quality at the highest level," said Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz.

Piatek scored 22 goals in his debut season in Serie A last year - 13 for Genoa and nine for Milan - but he had only managed four this season.

Hertha are 13th in the Bundesliga and their new striker could make his debut on Friday night at home to Schalke.

Analysis

BBC World Service's John Bennett

It's been a whirlwind 18 months for Piatek. He moved to Genoa in the summer of 2018 and four goals on his debut were a sign of things to come as he went on to find the back of the net 13 times in just 19 league appearances for the club.

That was enough to convince AC Milan to sign him in last year's January transfer window. He made a decent start, but this season the pressure of that famous number nine shirt appeared to weighed heavy on his shoulders as he struggled and the team struggled.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival at the San Siro was a sign that the club had lost confidence in him.

I'm surprised a much-talked-about move to the Premier League never materialised as he seems naturally suited to English football. Hertha Berlin offers a chance to regain confidence under the leadership of legendary German striker Klinsmann.

