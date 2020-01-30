Sander Berge: Sheffield United sign Norwegian midfielder for club record fee

Breaking news

Sheffield United have signed Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk for a club record fee.

Berge, 21, who has 20 international caps, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Bramall Lane.

He played both matches against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season and made 98 appearances for Genk scoring six goals.

The Blades' previous record deal was the £20m spent on Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie in August 2019.

More to follow.

