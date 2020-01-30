Luke McCullough: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder until the end of the season

Luke McCullough has not played a league game since seriously injuring his knee early in Rovers' 3-0 win over Carlisle on 30 march last year

Midfielder Luke McCullough has signed a contract with Tranmere Rovers until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined on non-contract terms earlier this month after recovering from a knee ligament injury he suffered while on loan with the club from Doncaster in March last year.

He played 37 times for the Prenton Park club at they won promotion last term.

His first start since his injury came in the EFL Trophy defeat by Leicester City Under-21s earlier this month.

"It's been a tough six or seven months but now I can fully concentrate on helping the team," the Northern Irishman told the club website.

"I felt good when I played against Leicester so hopefully I can continue to get some more games under my belt and help the team wherever I can."

