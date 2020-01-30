Mike Dean: Premier League referee on Aguero, Van Gaal and 500 matches

Media playback is not supported on this device Celebrating goals & booking Aguero: Mike Dean's best Premier League moments

He is the referee who did shifts in a chicken factory, rubbed shoulders with Premier League greats and still found the time to craft a fine touch on the golf course.

Mike Dean - fresh from overseeing his 500th game in the English game's top flight - says refereeing is "not really a job" and revels in getting paid to do his "hobby".

The 51-year-old, who first refereed a game in 1985, has had touchline run-ins with Manchester United managers, celebrated goals like a player and even garnered cult status for his actions in the stands when following his beloved Tranmere Rovers.

One newspaper has labelled him the "king of bants" so as he gets ready for his 501st game in the middle, what does the man himself have to say about his career to date?

Chickens and the early days...

Dean worked his way to becoming an assistant referee in the Football League in 1995 before joining the full referees' list two years later.

Despite overseeing fixtures filled with professional players, he balanced life in the game with the realities of work in a chicken factory.

"I worked there for 14 or 15 years on the shop floor," said Dean.

"For three years I refereed Football League and also worked in the chicken factory. It was tough as I had to get up at 5am and be in for six. I'd finish at 2pm, get my bag, drive to Carlisle or Darlington, get home for 2am and be back up for work at 5am. It was tough but worth it.

"I love the job, I enjoy it. I can think of worse things to do for a living. It's like any sportsman who thinks they'd love to make their sport their job. It's not really a job, you're getting paid to do your hobby. It's fantastic and I love it."

'That's a yellow Sergio' - memorable moments

Dean had to book Aguero after one of the Premier League's most iconic goals

Dean became a Premier League referee in 2000 and was at the heart of one of the top tier's most iconic moments when Sergio Aguero struck in injury time on the final day of the season to win the title for Manchester City in 2012.

As a raucous Etihad Stadium fell into wild celebration, Dean booked Aguero for removing his shirt.

"It was just a massive day," recalls Dean. "It was a privilege to be picked and trusted in such a game. It was a great ending.

"Aguero took his shirt off and as I'm a party pooper I still had to yellow card him. Good job it wasn't a second yellow, I might not have done it then."

Fans have often posted videos of Dean's reactions, gestures and general behaviour on social media, none more so than when he celebrated a Tottenham goal against Aston Villa after playing advantage in the build-up to a Mousa Dembele finish.

"I was celebrating an advantage but I kind of got carried away with it," he says. "It is a foul and I played on. I probably shouldn't have put my arms out but it was good."

And then there was the time he stood aghast as former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal threw himself to the turf on the touchline in protestation over what he believed were soft fouls being given against his team.

Dean, the fourth official on the day, says: "If I had my time again I'd probably get the referee over and get him shifted."

Rovers joy and chilling as a caddy

Dean celebrated with Tranmere's players following their promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2019

Last season Dean became the first Premier League referee to reach 100 red cards when he dismissed Manchester United's Ashley Young at Wolves.

His 2018-19 statistics of handing out 0.47 red cards per game was the highest of his career. Changes in the sport's rules appear evident in the numbers as Dean gave out more than four yellow cards per game on average last term compared to fewer than three back in 1997.

Despite the stress the game brings, he has found ways to relax, notably by working as a caddy on the Ladies European Tour.

"I switch off when I can and go and watch Tranmere home and away when time allows," he says.

"I play golf two or three times a week. I have a handicap of five and my wife is off 22 so we have a good little rivalry. I got involved with the Ladies Tour five or six years ago when I emailed some people asking if there was any chance of getting a job and luckily someone got in contact with me. I try and do three or four a year."

Asked if he has any special goals or visions for his next move after his 500th Premier League game, he simply replies: "501."

The same newspaper who claim he is the "king of bants" went one further, dubbing Dean "a banterific legend". It seems there is plenty more to come.