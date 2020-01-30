Timmy Abraham: Bristol Rovers loan striker from Fulham for the rest of the season

Timmy Abraham
Timmy Abraham scored his first goals in 'competitive' football in the EFL Trophy for Fulham under-23s

Championship side Fulham have loaned striker Timmy Abraham to Bristol Rovers on a deal which will run to the end of the League One season.

The 19-year-old, the brother of Chelsea striker Tammy, is yet to make his first team debut but has been a regular in the Under-23 side.

Abraham had been a long-term Rovers target and the club continued to pursue a deal despite a change in management.

"This is an opportunity to experience League football," boss Ben Garner said.

He told the club website: "Timmy is a player that was identified by the club prior to my arrival and a deal has been in motion for a long time.

"He offers different attributes to what we have and the potential to develop as a player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you