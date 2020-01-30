Fejiri Okenabirhie: Doncaster Rovers sign Shrewsbury Town striker for undisclosed fee

Fejiri Okenabirhie was Shrewsbury's top scorer in 2018-19

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Fejiri Okenabirhie from Shrewsbury Town on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in 24 games this season, out of a career total of 38 in 145 appearances.

Okenabirhie was the top scorer for Shrewsbury last season, netting 16 goals for the League One club.

"Fey is out of contract in the summer, so we have decided to accept a bid," Shrews boss Sam Ricketts said.

He told the club website: "We wish him well and thank him for all his work here. As a person, he is fantastic - he goes with our best wishes."

