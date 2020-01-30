Matt Polster: No Rangers exit during January for USA full-back

Matt Polster (left) started against Ross County on Wednesday

United States defender Matt Polster believes his recent two appearances have ended speculation about his future with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 26-year-old has only started three games and come off the bench four more times since signing from Chicago Fire a year ago.

Polster says manager Steven Gerrard now wants to retain his services despite several departures during January.

"I read in the media that I am not going anywhere now," he said.

"That's what he has told me. There's been no offers that I know of. For me, I never wanted to leave the club and my goal was always to stay here and make it work here and be as successful as I could."

Polster, who is contracted to Rangers until summer 2021, replaced right-back Jon Flanagan at half-time during Sunday's defeat by Hearts and started Wednesday's win over Ross County in the absence of injured captain James Tavernier.

"Has the speculation been tough to deal with? Well, people keep telling me that you just never know in football and anything can change," Polster said.

"For me, I have just been working hard in training, trying to put my head down and wait for a chance.

"That chance came against Hearts and I thought I did really well in that game. The staff gave me a chance again against County and I thought I did well."

Polster's previous starts came at the start of this season in a Europa League win over St Joseph's of Gibraltar and East Fife in the League Cup.

"That was my first 90 minutes in the SPFL, so I want to build on that and start to get a rhythm," he added.

"It has been tough because I haven't started many games to get that rhythm, so I am looking forward to the next game and, if I get picked again, I will try and do the same thing or do better."