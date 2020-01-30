Cardiff City: Bournemouth full back joins Bluebirds on loan

Sydney born Brad Smith played for England U20s before switching to play international football for Australia

AFC Bournemouth defender Brad Smith has joined Cardiff City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Australian international Smith, 25, has not played for the Premier League club this season, having been on loan at MLS club Seattle since March.

Former Liverpool left back Smith joined Bournemouth in 2016 for three million pounds.

He is the first recruit under Cardiff manager Neil Harris.

Smith was born in Australia, moving to England as a teenager to join Liverpool's academy.

He made five appearances for the Merseyside club and also spent over a year on loan at Swindon.

He has won 22 caps for Australia most recently in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win away against Jordan in November.