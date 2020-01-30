Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hopes to get 'three deals' done before deadline

Sander Berge (left) has scored four goals in 23 league games for Belgian side Genk this season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he is "confident" that he can get three deals done before the January transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

The Blades have been linked Genk midfielder Sander Berge after pictures emerged on social media showing the manager meeting the Norwegian international.

Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic, who plays in China, is also a target.

Wilder would not say whether the deals were close to being completed.

But if the transfers go through, Wilder believes his squad will be "as strong as it has been for a long time in this club's history".

Wilder also said striker Billy Sharp would not be leaving the club, but was surprised that he had no offers for forward Leon Clarke.

"We are confident we can get three deals over the line and we are working away on that. It is tough of course, and we wouldn't expect it to be any different.

"They will be presented in time when everything is done, out of respect to the individual clubs we are working with."