Brian Rice: 10-game ban for Hamilton boss' gambling breaches

Brian Rice had owned up to his offences to the SFA

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice has been banned from the dugout for 10 matches after admitting breaching Scottish FA gambling rules.

But only five of them will be served immediately, with the rest suspended for good behaviour.

The 56-year-old was accused of breaking the rules in each season from 14 July 2015 to 15 October 2019 and learned his fate at a SFA hearing at Hampden.

It is understood that Rice "reached out" to the SFA about the offences.

Hamilton said that the former Hibernian, Nottingham Forest and Falkirk midfielder, who has previously admitted to gambling addiction, had "self-reported" the offences to the governing body.

Rice, who became Accies head coach in January 2019, described it as a "lapse" in a statement on his club's website in which Hamilton say they have co-operated fully with the association throughout the investigation period.

The Scot could have faced a suspension of at least three matches and a maximum of 16 plus a £100,000 fine.

On arriving at Hampden, Rice had told BBC Scotland "I have done wrong" and that he would accept whatever punishment was handed out.

Assistant manager Guillaume Beuzelin will take charge of the team on Sunday at home to Celtic, with academy director George Cairns taking care of media duties.