Lawrence Shankland: Scotland striker 'wants to stay' with Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland has scored 28 goals this season for club and country

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland has told Dundee United he wants to rebuff English Championship interest to help the club win promotion and play a part in Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off.

Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest are among clubs being linked with the 24-year-old.

But head coach Robbie Neilson says he has told United that he does not want to leave during January.

"Lawrence wants to stay, he wants to be part of the group," he said.

"He feels he has got a commitment to the club and the fans and the players to stay here and help us get over the line hopefully, which from our perspective is great.

"The Scotland games coming up in March are very important to him. He wants to be part of that and he sees this as an opportunity to continue to play week in, week out and score goals to give himself the best opportunity he can to try and help Scotland."

Neilson had on Monday admitted that, although United hoped to retain the player signed this summer from Scottish Championship rivals Ayr United, it would depend on the size of any possible bid.

Shankland has scored 27 goals for United this season and his form has led to two Scotland caps, with the former Aberdeen player opening his international account in a 6-0 thrashing of San Marino.

Neilson was not keen to cash in on the striker despite United having what appears to be an unassailable 18-point lead over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"There are 14 games to go, things can change very quickly in football, it is important that we keep the group together and it is important that we keep our main striker here," he said

"The chairman and Tony Asghar [sporting director] had conversations with Lawrence's agent, I spoke to Lawrence as well, and we have come to the agreement that they think this is the best place for him to stay at the moment. Everyone agrees on that.

"We are delighted with Lawrence's decision - and his agent's decision. Lawrence is a team player, he has been magnificent since he came in and we are just happy that we can keep hold of him for an extended period."