Costel Pantilimon: Nottingham Forest keeper loaned to Henning Berg's AC Omonia

Costel Pantilimon had spells with Manchester City, Sunderland and Watford earlier in his career

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has joined Cypriot First Division club AC Omonia on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old Romanian has played 57 games for Forest, but none since Sabri Lamouchi became manager last summer.

He joined them on loan from Watford in January 2018 before making the move permanent that summer.

Omonia are managed by ex-Blackburn and Manchester United defender Henning Berg and are currently second in the table.

