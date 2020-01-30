FAI: Irish Government agrees package to double funding for governing body

FAI independent chairman Roy Barrett has welcomed the funding

The Irish Government has agreed to double its funding for the Football Association of Ireland in a bid to help secure its future.

The financial rescue package will see the state funding, suspended last April amid a series of corporate governance scandals, rise to 5.8 million euros a year until 2023.

The government will also provide an interest free loan of 2.5 million euros each year until 2022.

The FAI said the funding is "vital".

Last month, the governing body's auditors said it could not guarantee the organisation could continue as a going concern after an ordered restatement of its accounts increased its overall liability to 55 million euros.

The increased government funding package was announced by Sports Minister Shane Ross on Thursday.

The FAI said the agreement was reached after weeks of talks which highlighted "the commitment, trust and confidence of all stakeholders to work together for the sake of our game".

"This agreement is vital for Irish football and allows us to take the first steps in the rebirth of our sport," FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said in a statement.

"We can now progress with our plans to restructure and rebuild the association and do what is best for our staff, our players and all our stakeholders with minimum disruption for Irish football.

"On behalf of the board and the association, I would like to thank all our partners for their support and their commitment to the future of our game and we look forward to working with them, our staff and our stakeholders to bring this plan to fruition."