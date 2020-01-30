Hrvoje Plum: Glentoran awaiting scan results on midfielder's knee injury

Plum has been one of the Irish Premiership's most impressive performers this season

Glentoran expect to know the extent of midfielder Hrvoje Plum's knee injury on Friday.

There are concerns that the Croatian may have sustained cruciate ligament damage during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Larne.

A club spokesman said Plum has undergone a scan and that they will receive the results on Friday.

He was forced off late in the second half at Inver Park and missed Tuesday night's 4-0 home victory over Glenavon.

Plum has been an integral player for Mick McDermott's side this season, scoring 13 goals including six direct free-kicks.

Having joined the east Belfast club from Croatian side NK Osijek last summer, Plum signed a one-year contract extension earlier this month that will keep him at the Oval until the the end of next season.

The 4-0 victory over the Lurgan Blues saw McDermott's men return to the top of the Irish Premiership table, one point ahead of second-placed Crusaders.

They are in Irish Cup sixth-round action this Saturday when they travel to Championship outfit Queen's University, who beat Linfield in round five.