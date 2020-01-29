St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic: Neil Lennon hails 'brilliant' display by Premiership leaders

Media playback is not supported on this device One of the best of the season - Celtic's Lennon

Celtic were "brilliant in every department" in their 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Johnstone, says manager Neil Lennon.

Goals inside the opening 26 minutes by Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths secured the victory.

It preserved their five-point lead over Rangers and Lennon said it was "up there" with their best performances.

"Some of our attacking play was outstanding - we could have had a couple before we did score," he said.

"It's difficult to pick out individuals because the team as a whole played fantastically well on a very difficult night."

Amid a fantastic team performance, Lennon offered particular praise for his midfielders and the strike partnership of Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.

"It's [the partnership] natural - they are two very intelligent strikers," he said. "The link up for the first goal is brilliant, we're very pleased with them.

"James Forrest was back to his very best tonight and Greg Taylor was outstanding. I run out of superlatives for the midfield I have - they're so consistent."

The only negative was an injury to substitute Mikey Johnston, with Lennon hoping is not nothing serious ahead of a tough fixture schedule in which they play nine times in 30 days.

"I want them [the injured players] fit and ready to play - we're working away in the background to get as many of them back as soon as possible," he said.