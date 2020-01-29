Women's Continental League Cup: Arsenal and Chelsea reach final

From the section

Arsenal have reached all but one of the Continental League Cup finals since the tournament began in 2011

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will contest the 2020 Women's Continental League Cup final after both winning tense semi-finals on Wednesday.

Record five-times winners Arsenal beat holders Manchester City 2-1, reaching the final for the eighth time since 2011.

Chelsea reached their first final as Maren Mjelde's cool second-half finish saw them win 1-0 at Manchester United.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host the final on Saturday, 29 February.

