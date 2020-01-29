Jerry Yates: Swindon Town re-sign Rotherham United forward on loan for rest of season

Jerry Yates' 12 League Two goals helped propel Swindon Town to the top of the fourth tier

Swindon Town have re-signed Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 29 games for the Robins during a loan spell in the first half of the season.

He returned to the Millers earlier this month and was a last-minute substitute in Rotherham's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United last week.

"I feel like this has been the final, missing piece of the jigsaw for us," said chairman Lee Power.

"We're delighted at how clear Jerry made it that he wanted to be here, and how much he wanted to contribute to the second half of the season and the aim of promotion," he added to the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.