Danny Rose: Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender

Danny Rose joined Tottenham from Leeds United in July 2007

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose on loan for the rest of the season.

Manager Steve Bruce wants to sign the 29-year-old England international after season-ending injuries to Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems.

Elements of the deal are still to be resolved but it is hoped they will be before Friday's transfer deadline.

Rose has made 16 Tottenham appearances this season but only five since Jose Mourinho became manager on 20 November.

Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has also moved on loan, to Southampton for the remainder of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.