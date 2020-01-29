Irish League Behaviour Podcast: Allen return can boost Glens run-in says McDaid

Robbie McDaid says Curtis Allen is a far more natural goalscorer than he is

Glentoran's Robbie McDaid believes Curtis Allen could have a crucial role to play in the Premiership leaders' run-in after returning to action in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Glenavon.

A groin injury had kept Allen, 31, out since late September.

"Curtis has still got a number years ahead of him and will score goals," McDaid tells this week's Radio Ulster Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"For the run-in, you will see the squad being utilised."

Allen came on for the final 14 minutes of Tuesday's game and McDaid says the striker's return is a further boost to the side's striking options after Andrew Mitchell's recent arrival.

Allen linked with transfer window move

With the January transfer window still open, Allen has been linked with Coleraine, Glenavon and Ballymena United but McDaid believes the forward can make a major contribution to Glentoran's attempt to clinch a first League title in 11 years.

"I've got 15 goals this season and if Curtis was playing through the middle role every single week, he'd had 20-25 by this stage. He's just an out-an-out goalscorer," said McDaid of the his team-mate who has scored 110 goals in 232 Glentoran appearances.

"He's never had loads of pace and never been really, really physical. He's never been brilliant in the air. Everything he has had has been about his touch and footballing ability."

With champions Linfield losing 3-1 at Larne on Tuesday, Glentoran's win over a woefully out-of-form Glenavon saw Mick McDermott's side move to the top of the table above Crusaders.

But despite mounting levels of excitement among the Oval faithful, McDaid insists there is no discussion about prospective titles in the dressing-room.

"Mick talks about one in a row and as cliched as it sounds, we just worry about Saturday, Saturday…

"We're not even looking at the league this week because the next game is Queen's [in the Irish Cup]. It's just one in a row.

"We've got a good squad where if boys are picking up injuries or suspensions, you've got boys who can come in who are more than capable and we probably haven't had that for the past few years."

Robbie McDaid says Mick McDermott's meticulous planning has helped Glentoran mount their title challenge

McDermott 'meticulous and professional'

McDaid, who features in this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast along with Coleraine's Jamie Glackin, said manager McDermott's "meticulous and professional" approach has played a huge role in turning the club around.

"He likes things done a certain way. His standards are so high.

"His coaching and sessions are class.

"Our whole week is tailored towards your match.

"At the start of the week, say you're playing Crusaders at the weekend and you know it's going to be pumped into Jordan Owens, he will tailor the Monday session, the Tuesday session and the Thursday session to how you are going to cope with that.

"If you're playing Crusaders, you are going to want to stop it at source so it's about closing the full-backs down. So from Monday night, we'll be working on little drills and different bits of training on how to stop it at source."