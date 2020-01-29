Rio Campbell: Swansea City sign 17-year-old winger

Rio Campbell
Rio Campbell began his youth career with spells at Barnet and Charlton

Swansea City have signed free agent Rio Campbell on a two-and-a-half year deal following his departure from Watford.

The 17-year-old is set to join up with the Swans' under-18 squad on a deal keeping him at the club until summer of 2022.

The former Hornets winger was part of their FA Youth Cup semi-final side last season.

"It's a great club when it comes to developing players," said Campbell.

"If you're good enough, you've got a good chance of getting into the first team.

"I must pour my heart out every time I step on the pitch and prove myself."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you