Kyle Walker-Peters: Spurs defender joins Saints on loan

Kyle Walker-Peters' last Spurs outing came in the 3-1 Champions League group stage defeat to Bayern Munich

Southampton have signed Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has made 24 senior appearances for Spurs, with five of them coming in 2019-20.

"I come here looking to help the club and improve myself," Walker-Peters told the Saints' official club website.

The England Under-21 defender will bolster Ralph Hasenhuttl's defensive options as the Saints look to finish the campaign strongly.

"He will be a good addition to our squad, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join us ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested in signing him," said Hasenhuttl.

Walker-Peters added: "I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well."

