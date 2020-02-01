Quiz: Can you name the 12 biggest transfer fees paid by British clubs?
- From the section Football
Another transfer window has come and gone with Premier League clubs shelling out millions of pounds to secure new signings.
However, while British clubs have paid some big transfer fees this past month, none of them came close to surpassing the £89m paid to Juventus by Manchester United for Paul Pogba in 2016.
So the Red Devils midfielder still holds the record for the highest fee paid by a British club - can you name the previous 11 players to hold the record? You get Pogba for free to start you off.
Can you name the last 12 British transfer record fees?
Score: 0 / 12
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12