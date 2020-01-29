James Vaughan: Bradford City loan top scorer to Tranmere Rovers

James Vaughan scored 11 goals in 27 games for Bradford this season

Bradford City have loaned captain James Vaughan to Tranmere Rovers, for an undisclosed fee, until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old striker is the Bantams' top scorer this season with 11 goals in 27 games, following his move from Wigan in June 2019.

Vaughan arrives at a Rovers side six points from safety in League One and without a win in nine games.

"There's some good characters here," Vaughan said.

"I'm experienced and hopefully my experience will help the team and get the results we need towards the end of the season."

Bradford boss Gary Bowyer said he "would never stand in the way of a player being given the opportunity to play at a higher level".

