Leicester City's James Maddison 'baffled' by penalty decision in Carabao Cup semi-final defeat

Leicester players appeal for a penalty against Aston Villa
VAR decided not to award a penalty for handball against Marvelous Nakamba during Leicester's defeat by Aston Villa

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison said the decision not to award his side a penalty in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat by Aston Villa on Tuesday "baffled" him.

Trezeguet scored an injury-time winner as Aston Villa won 3-2 on aggregate.

Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba raised his arm when blocking Maddison's first-half shot, but a video assistant referee review did not award a penalty.

"Bitterly disappointed to miss out on a cup final at Wembley," Maddison said.

In a tweet, accompanied by a clip of the 35th-minute incident, the 23-year-old added: "Fair play to Aston Villa for getting to the final.

"Not making any excuses but how a Premier League referee watching this from multiple angles several times comes to the conclusion that this isn't a penalty baffles me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you