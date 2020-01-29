Alessio Da Cruz: Sheffield Wednesday sign Parma striker on loan until end of the season
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Parma's Dutch forward Alessio Da Cruz on a loan deal to the end of the season.
The 23-year-old, who is a former Netherlands Under-20 international, moved to Parma in January 2018 but has struggled for first-team opportunities with the Serie A side.
He spent the first half of this season on loan at Serie B side Ascoli, scoring six goals and making six assists.
Da Cruz can play as a central striker or on the wing.
