Alessio Da Cruz: Sheffield Wednesday sign Parma striker on loan until end of the season

Alessio Da Cruz
Alessio Da Cruz began his career at FC Twente before moving to Italian side Novara in 2017

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Parma's Dutch forward Alessio Da Cruz on a loan deal to the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who is a former Netherlands Under-20 international, moved to Parma in January 2018 but has struggled for first-team opportunities with the Serie A side.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Serie B side Ascoli, scoring six goals and making six assists.

Da Cruz can play as a central striker or on the wing.

