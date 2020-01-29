Kamil Grabara: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper stays in hospital after head injury

Huddersfield's game at Hull had 14 minutes of stoppage time as a result of Grabara's injury, with the Terriers scoring a 96th-minute winner

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara will spend a second night in hospital after suffering a head injury in his side's 2-1 win at Hull City.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from world and European champions Liverpool, suffered what the club describe as "a head injury and suspected concussion".

He was carried off after an accidental clash with teammate Christopher Schindler in the 74th minute.

"Kamil is conscious and fully alert," Town added in a statement.

The club say he will need another 24 hours of observation at the Hull Royal Infirmary before being assessed for discharge.

"Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank the medical personnel at Hull City and at Hull Royal Infirmary for their care of Kamil in the immediate aftermath of the incident," their statement added.