Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United agree deal with Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.
United will pay an initial fee of around 55m euros (£47m) for the 25-year-old, though add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.6m).
Fernandes' move is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.
The two clubs have been negotiating throughout the transfer window with a breakthrough made on Tuesday amid reports of interest from Barcelona.
United, linked with the 25-year-old last summer, initially refused to meet Sporting's demand for 80m euros up front.
For the Portuguese club to receive the full amount, a series of conditions must be met - including United's qualification for the Champions League.
Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2m in 2017 and has gone on to score 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2018-19.
He has played 19 times for Portugal and was a member of the squad that won the Uefa Nations League.
