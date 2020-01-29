Marcus Tavernier: Middlesbrough midfielder signs new three-and-a-half year deal

Marcus Tavernier
Marcus Tavernier has played 26 games for Boro this season

England Under-20 international Marcus Tavernier has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Middlesbrough.

Tavernier has become a first-team regular in Boro's midfield under Jonathan Woodgate, scoring two goals in 26 appearances this season.

The 20-year-old has now amassed 61 senior appearances for the Teessiders, scoring eight times since his debut against Scunthorpe in August 2017.

"He was a player I was keen to get tied up as soon as we could," Woodgate said.

"He's had a good run of games this season and I think people can now see what he's about."

