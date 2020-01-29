Will Buckley: Bolton Wanderers winger requires operation after tibia fracture

Will Buckley had to be helped from the field on a stretcher against Bristol Rovers

Bolton Wanderers winger Will Buckley has fractured his tibia and will have an operation "in the next few days" to repair the injury.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday's 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers after being sent on as a substitute by Wanderers.

He lasted just eight minutes before he was withdrawn on a stretcher and replaced by fellow sub Chris O'Grady.

No timescale has been given by the club for the ex-Sunderland winger's return.