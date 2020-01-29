Transfer rumours: Richarlison, Haaland, Jose, Piatek, Mertens, Rakitic, Soares

From the section

Everton have rejected an offer of 100m euros (£85m) from Barcelona for Brazil forward Richarlison, 22. (Sky Sports)

Everton remain adamant that Richarlison is not for sale and plan to build their team around the Brazilian. (Liverpool Echo)

Spanish champions Barcelona are working hard to bring in a striker before the transfer deadline after losing Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 33, through injury. (Sport)

Tottenham have held talks over a shock deal for Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30. (Mail)

Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland has a release clause of £63m. (Bild - in German)

Haaland's release clause will become active in the summer of 2021. (Mail)

Chelsea have opened talks with Napoli for Belgium forward Dries Mertens, 32, who could be available for £6m. (Mail)

Mertens, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has emerged as an alternative to Paris St-Germain's 32-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. (Guardian)

Chelsea are in a race to complete a deal before the transfer deadline but Napoli do not want to sell Mertens so late in the window. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have refused to offer PSG more than 15m euros (£12.6m) for Cavani. (Le Parisien - in French)

Tottenham are negotiating a deal for Real Sociedad's 28-year-old Brazil striker Willian Jose, who has a 70m euro (£59m) release clause in his contract. (ESPN)

Hertha Berlin are close to reaching a deal with AC Milan for Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 24, who is a target of Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Hertha will land Piatek for £23.5m after Spurs would only offer a loan move. (Mail)

West Ham have made an approach for Hertha Berlin's Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou, 34. (Express)

Manchester United have contacted Barcelona regarding the availability of Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (ESPN)

Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, will not be moving to the Premier League this month despite interest from Manchester United. (Sun)

Arsenal have made a late move to sign Southampton's Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 28. (Sky Sports)

Southampton are keen to cash in on Soares, who will be available for free at the end of the season. (Standard)

Soares could move to Arsenal for around £5m. (Mirror)

But Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, is still pushing for an early exit from his loan deal with the Gunners. (Express)

Everton will miss out on Uruguay international Matias Vecino, 28, with the midfielder set to remain at Inter Milan. (Star)

Newcastle have emerged as favourites to sign England defender Danny Rose, 29, from Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle will pay £2m to land Rose on loan for the rest of the season. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of signing Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, have been dealt a blow. (Kicker - in German)

Dortmund's Spain forward Paco Alcacer, 26, is close to sealing a move to Villarreal. (Marca - in Spanish)

Chelsea's 19-year-old England defender Tariq Lamptey has received a pre-contract offer from Lille. (Mail)

Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Miguel Luis, 20, could be set to join Rangers on loan. (Star)