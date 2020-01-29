Bala Devi: Rangers' new signing is India's first female professional footballer

Bala Devi, right, is the India national team's top scorer

India top scorer Bala Devi's groundbreaking move to Rangers "can be inspirational for players everywhere", says manager Amy McDonald.

The attacker, 29, has signed an 18-month deal to join from Manipur Police Sports Club and become the first professional Indian female footballer.

Devi has 52 goals in 58 India caps and scored more than 100 domestic goals.

"To play in Europe with one of the world's biggest clubs is something I could never have dreamed of," she said.

"I hope my move to Rangers serves as an example to all the women footballers back home in India who dream of taking up the sport professionally."

Devi's signing was facilitated by Rangers' partnership with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, which was announced last September.

McDonald says the player's arrival is an "exciting signing on so many levels", while Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland described the move as "a huge step for the women's game".