Will Grigg: Sunderland striker rejects Salford City move

Will Grigg has scored only eight goals in his 48 Sunderland appearances

Sunderland forward Will Grigg has turned down a move to League Two Salford City, amid uncertainty over his future on Wearside.

Grigg left Wigan for Sunderland 12 months ago in a £4m deal, a record for a transfer involving a League One club.

However, the Northern Ireland international has scored just eight goals in 48 games for the Black Cats.

His last goal came on 22 October and it is understood Sunderland are open to the idea of Grigg leaving.

Ambitious Salford were keen to sign the 28-year-old as they push for a play-off spot.

But Grigg does not want to drop down another level and Sunderland are wary of selling the Northern Irishman to a League One rival.

Unless there is a shift in stance, Grigg will remain at the Stadium of Light when the deadline closes on Friday night.