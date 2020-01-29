Paul Hurst: Scunthorpe United manager departs League Two club

Paul Hurst's last win as Scunthorpe manager was against Manchester City's Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on 8 January

Scunthorpe United manager Paul Hurst has left the League Two club after eight months in charge.

The 45-year-old, who won 12 of 38 games as Scunthorpe boss, has departed following Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Northampton which saw them slip to 15th in the table.

It was Scunthorpe's third defeat in a five-game winless run in all competitions.

Hurst's assistant, Chris Doig, has also left the club.

The former Grimsby and Shrewsbury boss, who lasted just 14 Championship games as Ipswich boss last season, took the job at Glanford Park following Scunthorpe's relegation from League One in May 2019.

Andy Dawson was in caretaker charge when they went down following Stuart McCall's departure in March.

In a short statement on the club website, Hurst and Doig were thanked for their "efforts" at Scunthorpe, but no details were given about who would lead the side in Saturday's league game at Crawley.