From 'video nasty' to video sensations - Queen's stalwart McManus relishing Glentoran cup tie

McManus enjoyed the win over Linfield with son Finn

"I remember it like it was yesterday. It was like watching a horror movie."

Like most third-tier Irish League teams, video analysis was not something that Queen's University had the capacity to do 10 years ago.

The opportunity presented itself in September 2010, however, after the student side lost 5-0 to Glentoran on a rare trip to the Oval for a League Cup tie.

"We've come a long way since then, but that was my first time playing at a big Irish League ground," recalled Queen's defender Matt McManus. "What struck me was the roar that went up for a penalty when I first made a tackle in the box.

"Watching the video back at training the following week was pretty painful. I always joke that I'm never at fault for goals, but I did seem to be quite close to their goalscorers each time."

Fast forward a decade and Queen's, having now been promoted to the Championship, are looking forward to another encounter with the Glens as they welcome them to the Dub for an Irish Cup sixth-round clash on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Queen's University stun Linfield in Irish Cup

The videos watched by McManus and his team-mates more recently have made for much better viewing than in 2010, of course, after they caused one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history by beating Linfield 2-1 in the fifth round.

"The publicity generated by our win was brilliant," continued the 34-year-old centre-half, who is one of two members of the current Queen's squad who were involved in the 5-0 loss at the Oval.

"You have to enjoy those moments. It was a great couple of days watching the videos and reading the reports. It was a bit surreal, probably because it was such a surprise, but our manager knew how to bring us back down to earth."

McManus's Irish Cup semi-final that never was

While the shock victory over Linfield was a stand-out moment in what has been a stellar career at the south Belfast club, the Irish Cup hasn't always been a positive experience for McManus.

He joined the club as a fresher in 2004, but there is a one-season gap in his Queen's CV when he left the Dub for Knockbreda in 2013.

As luck would have it, the student team went on a memorable run to the Irish Cup semi-finals before being beaten by Ballymena United in what was current manager Peter Thompson's first full season in charge.

McManus finished third in the Championship during his season with Knockbreda

"I still get plenty of stick about it, but my response is that we would have won the Irish Cup that year if I had still been there," he joked.

"I'd been at Queen's the best part of 10 years and just felt I wanted another challenge. I absolutely loved my year at Knockbreda and did well, but it felt a bit empty even though we came close to winning the Championship.

"I'm not a jealous person at all but I don't mind admitting I was totally green with envy watching on as the boys kept going through each round. They then played Bangor in the quarter-final and it really hit home when I saw the highlights after the game.

"Our manager would reference that cup run time and again, so I suppose there's no getting away from it."

The 'crazy day' when the club's future was threatened

McManus was on the scoresheet as Queen's won the Intermediate Cup final in May 2018

As the longest serving player in the Queen's squad, McManus has witnessed at first-hand the progression that the club has made in recent years, which has been accelerated significantly since Thompson took over in 2013.

Having joined the Irish League's third tier (now called the Premier Intermediate League) in 2003, they flirted with relegation for a number of years before winning promotion to the Championship last season.

In 2018 they won the club's first trophy by beating Dundela in the Intermediate Cup final at Windsor Park, and they returned to the National Stadium last season for the final before losing to Crumlin Star.

"The change in the club since I joined is like night and day. It started off gradually but has really reached new heights in the last few years.

"Back when we played Glentoran in 2010 it had more of a 'big day out' feel about it, but now we have beaten Linfield and know we are capable of taking on Premiership clubs."

It will not have caught the headlines like their big cup shocks have done, but McManus also recalls an end-of-season Championship 2 match in 2016 which, if they had lost, he believes could have threatened the club's future.

"It was a season when there were 15 teams in the league and five were being relegated," he explained. "Going into the last day, two had already been relegated but as many as five teams could still go down - and we were one of them.

"We went to Coagh United and won 4-1, thankfully. I'm not even sure the younger lads appreciated the significance but the older players and the management team certainly did. The nerves were wild. I really don't know what would have happened to the club if we'd dropped out of the Irish League."

Getting ready for the Glens

Queen's boss Peter Thompson is a former team-mate of McManus

Looking ahead to Saturday's match against the Glens, McManus does not shy away when asked if they can repeat their giant-killing heroics and knock out the Irish Premiership leaders.

"Of course we can - why not? We were 20-1 with the bookies for the Linfield game and might be the same this time around, but we will give it our best shot.

"We took confidence from the Linfield win, but moved on quickly from it, while in the past we would have dined out on that for months. The buzz didn't really last beyond the first training session.

"Our manager always has a plan for every game we play. We'll fully respect Glentoran - of course we will, they're an outstanding team - but the work that we do ahead of the game will focus on our strengths and how we can hurt them."

And, while the majority of his team-mates will no doubt be drawing on the Linfield win for their main inspiration, the defender feels his experience of tougher times at Queen's will help him on Saturday.

"When you go into a match knowing the whole nature of your club could change with a defeat - that's pressure," he added. "These big cup games are great, but going through what I did with the club down the years has no doubt helped prepare me for these occasions."