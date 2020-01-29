Ashley Williams: Bristol City's Wales captain targeted by foreign clubs

Ashley Williams has won 86 Wales caps

Bristol City centre-back Ashley Williams is a target for several foreign clubs looking to sign the Wales captain on a pre-contract agreement.

Greek club Panathinaikos, Antalyaspor in Turkey and Major League Soccer side DC United lead the chase for his signature.

Williams, 35, joined Bristol City on a free transfer in August.

His contract - which has the option of an additional year - expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Transfer rules mean that players are able to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs six months in advance, so Williams would be free to agree a deal with clubs during the January transfer window.

Although Williams has lost his place in the Wales side in recent months, the defender still hopes to be included in manager Ryan Giggs' squad for Euro 2020.

The former Swansea and Everton player has made 24 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions this season.