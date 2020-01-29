Macclesfield Town: Three Silkmen players ask EFL permission to terminate contracts

Macclesfield are currently 22nd in League Two and six points off the relegation zone

Three Macclesfield players have had their contracts terminated after going to the English Football League, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

It is currently unclear who the players are or why they wanted to be released.

With the contracts cancelled before Friday's transfer deadline, they will be free to find a new club this season.

A tumultuous season has seen a number of issues blight the club including a strike over unpaid wages and a six-point deduction by the EFL.

A winding-up petition over unpaid tax was also adjourned for a 10th time.

Owner Amar Alkadhi said that bids for the club had been "accepted in principle" following the adjournment on 15 January.

Former manager Sol Campbell, who is owed £180,000 by the club, backed HM Revenue & Customs's petition in December.

Earlier in January, the club were charged with misconduct by the EFL for failing to play their League Two game with Plymouth on 21 December.

The match was called off when the local Safety Advisory Group served the club with a "zero-capacity notice" for failing to meet safety requirements.

The postponement came after the club were already docked six points, with a further four suspended, after they pleaded guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe 14 days earlier.

Both Macclesfield, who are 22nd in League Two and six points above the relegation zone, and the EFL have declined to comment.