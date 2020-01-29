Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker doubtful to face Ross County due to calf injury

Alfredo Morelos hasn't played since his red card in the 2-1 win at Celtic last month

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Ross County Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Wednesday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is doubtful for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership visit of Ross County due to a calf injury, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

The Colombian was set to make his first appearance of 2020 after missing the last three matches through suspension.

But Morelos, Rangers' top scorer this season with 28 goals, may not feature.

"Alfredo has not only been suspended, he has had a small calf problem as well," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"So I need to check with the medical staff what the right decision to do with Alfredo is because we do not want to put him in with any risk.

"But it's good to have him back available in the squad. We have a lot of games coming up, so I'll make the right decision that is not a risk to the player."

Gerrard expects a "reaction from the team" after Sunday's surprise defeat to Hearts dented Rangers' title hopes, leaving them five points adrift of Celtic with a game in hand.

And he explained the decision to cut short 20-year-old winger Jake Hastie's loan spell at Rotherham United.

"He wasn't getting the game time that Jake and ourselves would have liked. It was in our best interests to get him back and get him moving again as a Rangers player."