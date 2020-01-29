Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn completes move from PSV Eindhoven

From the section

Steven Bergwijn has won nine caps for the Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that will run until 2025.

Bergwijn, 22, has played 16 times for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, scoring five goals.

He bolsters Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's options in attack with England striker Harry Kane out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Bergwijn came through the PSV ranks and made his first-team debut at 17.

He scored 31 goals in 149 appearances for the Dutch club and won three league titles.

The forward has also earned nine caps for the Dutch national side.

