Colin Calderwood: Cambridge United part company with head coach

Colin Calderwood leaves Cambridge 10 points above bottom side Stevenage

Cambridge United have parted company with boss Colin Calderwood after a run of one win in 10 League Two games.

It comes after the 18th-placed U's fell to a second consecutive 4-0 home defeat on Tuesday, against Salford.

Ex-Nottingham Forest manager Calderwood, 55, took charge at Cambridge in December 2018 and kept them in the Football League last term.

"We have agreed with Colin that the time is right for him to leave the club," said club owner Paul Barry.

Assistant head coach Mark Bonner has been placed in temporary charge while Cambridge search for a "permanent successor".

Former Scotland defender Calderwood signed a new deal until 2022 in September, with the club in the top half of League Two as recently as mid-December.

Cambridge director of football Graham Daniels said: "Colin came in last Christmas and played a big part in securing our League Two status in what was a difficult season.

"We had all hoped that this poor run could be turned round but unfortunately that hasn't happened."