Patrick Roberts: Middlesbrough's on-loan Manchester City man out for up to eight weeks

Patrick Roberts in action for Middlesbrough
Patrick Roberts has played four times during a loan spell with Norwich this season

On-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Patrick Roberts will be out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Manchester City player has only played four games since joining the club in January.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate told the club website "He's an outstanding player and exactly who I wanted to recruit. Looking at number 10s in this league, he's one of the best."

However, striker Britt Assombalonga has been passed fit to return to action.

Boro's top scorer has not played since going off injured in the 1-0 home win over Charlton on 7 December.

