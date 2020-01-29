Nuno da Costa: Nottingham Forest sign Strasbourg striker for an undisclosed fee

Nuno da Costa has won three caps for Cape Verde since making his debut in 2016

Nottingham Forest have signed striker Nuno da Costa from French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee.

Forest have not disclosed how long the 28-year-old Cape Verde international, who also has Portuguese citizenship, has agreed to stay at the club.

He played 87 times for Strasbourg and helped them reach the Europa League this season.

Manager Sabri Lamouchi has been eager to sign a striker since arriving at the club in June.

Lewis Grabban currently the only recognised forward in the squad after Rafa Mir has returned to Wolves after a loan spell while promising youngster Tyler Walker is on a season-long deal with League One side Lincoln City.

