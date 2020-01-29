Billy Kee: Accrington Stanley player retires aged 29 for health reasons

Billy Kee (right, with boss John Coleman) scored 26 goals, including six in successive games, during Stanley's 2017-18 promotion season

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee has retired at the age of 29 because of health reasons.

Kee has not played for the League One club since scoring in a 5-1 victory over Plymouth last April.

And Kee revealed in September that he had been receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia.

"The most important thing is my health and my family and now I have made the decision, I feel in a better place," he told the club website.

"Accrington will always have a place in my heart and I can never thank owner Andy Holt, manager John Coleman and assistant manager Jimmy Bell enough for everything they have done for me."

Kee plans to attend Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon in order to say goodbye to the club and supporters.

"I class Billy as a good friend and he is the closest person to family as a player," said Coleman.

"I am glad he will get his chance to say his farewell for all the efforts he has put in and all the special moments he has given the fans."

Kee first joined Accrington on a season-long loan from Leicester City in 2009-10 and scored nine goals in 37 league appearances.

After spells with Torquay United, Burton Albion and Scunthorpe, he returned to Accrington in the summer of 2015.

His best season was in 2017-18 as he scored 26 goals to help Stanley end the season as League Two champions.

Midway through that campaign, he spoke openly to BBC Sport about suffering with severe anxiety and depression.

Media playback is not supported on this device ‘The rat in my head that won't stop’ - the League Two striker living with severe anxiety

"In my time here Billy has been one, if not the, best player," said Stanley owner Holt.

"We were aware of the problems Billy had from the end of last season and the last six to eight months we have been trying to find a solution, we knew Billy's heart was not in it at this level and he needs to find time and space and a new future for him."