Crystal Palace: Nathan Ferguson on brink of move from West Brom

Nathan Ferguson has made 21 appearances since making his professional debut for West Brom in August 2019

West Brom's teenage defender Nathan Ferguson is on the brink of joining Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Ferguson joined Albion at the age of eight but is out of contract in the summer and has refused to sign a new deal.

The 19-year-old is set to have a medical with Palace before a move for a fee that could eventually rise to £10m.

The English defender was part of the West Brom squad that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last year.

He made his first-team debut against Nottingham Forest in August and made his 21st appearance of the campaign in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

West Brom, who sit second in the Championship, preferred Ferguson to join Palace rather than risk losing him to an overseas club for minimal compensation at the end of the season, as was the case with Louie Barry when he left for Barcelona last summer.